Scent-Sational: Last-Minute Fragrances for the Holiday Season





So you left your holiday shopping to the last minute this year, and now you’re in a panic for that perfect something. How do you find the gift that leaves a lasting impression? Just follow your nose. We’re talking fragrances.

The fragrance industry is built around creating emotive products, and the sense of smell is closely linked with memory. This means with the right fragrance you can create an impactful and memorable holiday moment. All you have to do is pop over to a department store and there will be a plethora of options—and more than likely a small, slightly annoying army of sales associates—happy to have you sample their scents.

Fair warning these fragrances can send a strong message, so let’s just say be careful when you’re choosing. In case you need some help, here are some outstanding suggestions:

Best Holiday Fragrances for Men: Versace Eros Flame

The head notes are particularly vivacious: Fresh, juicy Italian fruits such as lemon, tangerine, and bitter orange are mellowed with notes of black pepper from Madagascar and enveloped in aromatic wild rosemary. Through an olfactory wave of pepperwood, geranium, and rose facets, we reach the base notes where precious woods such as Texas cedar, patchouli coeur, Haitian vetiver, mountain oak moss accord, and sandalwood subtly blend to create a soft and sensuous roundness. And the tonka bean perfectly mingles with vanilla.

Available at Macys: [$102, macys.com]

Here’s a look behind-the-scenes from the Versace Eros Flame Campaign:

