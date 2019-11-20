Scent-Sational: Last-Minute Fragrances for the Holiday Season

Acqua di Colonia Nostalgia Get It

Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella’s intent with this fragrance was to capture scents associated with Millemiglia race cars. Featuring notes of wood, leather, and rubber, Aqua di Colonia Nostalgia really does bring to mind antique cars. One whiff and it evokes tires worn out by acceleration and sudden braking. There’s a hint of gasoline and leather. It’s not for everyone, but it’s certainly dramatic.

[$125, smnovella.com]

