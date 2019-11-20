Scent-Sational: Last-Minute Fragrances for the Holiday Season

BYREDO Night Veil Trio – Casablanca Lilly Get It

Casablanca Lily was inspired by the thriving city that rises on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean. From its Berber roots to its colonial heritage, Casablanca’s modern identity is a mix of diverse cultures, a place in constant flux between tradition and modernity. Given time, the city unravels itself, revealing the most amazing corners, a vibrant kaleidoscope of Moroccan life found nowhere else. The fragrance surrounds you like the elegance of the city that inspired it.

[$320, byredo.com]

