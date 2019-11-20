Scent-Sational: Last-Minute Fragrances for the Holiday Season

BYREDO Night Veil Trio – Sellier

This fragrance and the two below make up the BYREDO Night Veil Trio. Distilled into a pure essence, each Night Veils fragrance taps noble raw materials chosen with meticulous care. With its high concentration, this new trio reinvents a new perfume ritual.

Distinguished, sombre, smoky, Sellier is a truly unbridled concentration of leather. The olfactory surprise explodes from the very first second. Sellier teleports us to a vintage smoking room with precious tobacco leaves, antique books, and age-worn leather club chairs.

[$320, byredo.com]

