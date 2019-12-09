Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





There’s not a man among us who wouldn’t love to find a fleece zip-up under the tree come Christmas morning. And today only you can pick up this highly-rated Columbia Steens Mountain Fleece for half off its regular price. With seven cool colors to choose from, there’s sure to be one (or two!) to please every guy on your holiday shopping list.

This warm, lightweight fleece jacket from Columbia is perfect as a base layer in the winter, or as a throw-over top layer on chilly nights and mornings year-round. Even as trends come and go, a comfortable, dependable fleece zip-up is always in fashion—a key go-to in any guy’s wardrobe arsenal.

Regularly priced at $60, through midnight Monday, December 9 you can get this killer Columbia fleece for just $30. That’s 50 percent off.

Get This Columbia Fleece Jacket for Half Off

More than 1,450 reviewers at macys.com have evaluated this Columbia fleece zip-up. And over 1,100 of those reviewers give this fleece jacket a perfect five-star rating. When real buyers grade a product that highly, you know it’s gotta be great.

There are plenty of sizes available to suit any man. And it’s available in black, grey, navy, off-white, and olive green. Or if your man is particularly stylish, you can opt for the two-tone version in black/grey or red/grey.

Perfect for jaunts outside and just lazing around the house, this Columbia Steens Mountain fleece is exactly what he needs to take the chill off. The front zippered closure means it’s versatile and combined with the drawcord hem it locks out the cold air. Even the hand pockets at the waist have zip-closures to keep his stuff secure.

What makes it truly awesome is that it’s totally, 100 percent machine washable, so when he wears it to work in the yard or garage—or even at the gym—just toss it in the wash and it bounces back, good as new.

This fleece jacket from Columbia is like that dependable buddy who’s always with you. It’s got your back, no matter which adventure or task you find yourself taking on.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!