



When it comes to watches, tennis star Rafael Nadal doesn’t skimp. While storming through Roland Garros on his way to his 11th-career French Open title, Nadal sported a limited edition Richard Mille watch. The value? A cool $725,000, according to Forbes. The watch, a RM27-03 model, weighs just 20 grams, so it doesn’t mess with Nadal’s serve or tennis strokes when he’s on the court.

The watch can stand up to 10,000g’s of shock force, and the company has produced just 50 pieces of the model, according to the Richard Mille website. Nadal previously wore the RM27-03 at the 2017 U.S. Open, and this model isn’t even the most expensive watch he’s worn during a Grand Slam tournament. At the 2015 U.S. Open, Nadal wore the RM27-02 model, which is valued at $775,000. He also previously wore a $525,000 model at the 2010 French Open, and at the 2013 tournament, he wore the RM27 model, valued at $690,000.

Here’s a closer look at the watch:

Nadal is known as a creature of habit when he’s on the tennis court, so having the RM27-03 model—and past Richard Mille models—be as light as possible on his wrist was a major factor for the tennis star.

“In the beginning there was a little bit of transition, we had to work together to adjust everything to my wrist,” Nadal previously told the Wall Street Journal. “It’s like you are wearing nothing. It’s part of my skin.”

The next Grand Slam for Nadal will be at Wimbledon, which takes place from July 2 to July 15.