See Some Big Savings on These Naglev Combat WP Hiking Boots at Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We love to go out hiking in the summer. The sun is high and the temps are even higher, making the trip so much easier. No need to bundle up and deal with the cold. And when you go out hiking, you need the right footwear to protect your dogs so you can go as long as possible. This is why you need the Naglev Combat WP Hiking Boots.

The Naglev Combat WP Hiking Boots come from Huckberry and that is no surprise if you’ve been following us for a while. We love Huckberry and the gear that they make for the outdoor-loving man. As usual, you will be comfortable and supported on your hikes thanks to the high level of craft with these boots.

Right off the bat, one of the things that makes these Naglev Combat WP Hiking Boots so durable and tough is that the uppers are made from Kevlar. This means, in tandem with the other materials these are made with, helps keep the boots intact and prevents the elements from affecting your feet.

These are very breathable, so wearing them in the summer is no issue. Not to mention waterproof, which is good if you get caught in the rain or have to trudge through a creek or riverbed. The soles are so tough but comfortable that you don’t have to worry about the rough terrain tearing up your feet. And these are so stylish that you can even wear them when you’re not hiking.

Yet again, Huckberry has a winner on their hands with these Naglev Combat WP Hiking Boots. We love them a good deal and think you guys will too. So even if you’re not a hiker, these would make a great addition to your footwear collection. Pick em up now while the getting is still good.

Get It: Pick up the Naglev Combat WP Hiking Boots ($196; was $280) at Huckberry

