Seiko has been busy. Just a few weeks ago, the brand released the 5 Sports GMT, a new addition to its famed 5 Sports line that includes a GMT function for tracking two time zones at once. Now, the brand has another big release on the way: Three new Seiko Prospex watches, the SPB313, SPB315, and SPB317. Seiko calls them “re-interpretations” and, according to Hodinkee, they’re revivals of the brand’s reference 6105-8000. They feature a powerful automatic mechanical movement and Seiko’s instantly recognizable cushion-shaped case, but this time with a more slimmed-down form factor.

The three Seiko Prospex watches feature 41mm stainless steel cases, each formed in a cushion shape with recessed crowns at 4 o’clock—a distinctive Seiko design you’ll recognize from its famed 5 Sports line. Compared with the brand’s previous cushion-shaped watches, however, these cases are slimmer: They measure just 12.3mm thick, which should make them feel more refined and less clunky on the wrist. And since they’re divers, all three watches are topped with black uni-directional rotating bezels for tracking elapsed time underwater.

There are three dial colors on offer: white with steel indices, black with steel indices, and black with yellow gold indices. The white and black/gold versions (the SPB313 and SPB315, respectively) have a dressier look overall; they’re paired with stainless steel five-row bracelets. The black/steel model, the SPB317, gets paired with a more utilitarian black rubber strap (and comes with a correspondingly lower price point).

The hands and markers of each watch are coated with LumiBrite for easy reading in dark conditions, and the watches feature a date window tucked between indices at 4:30. The dial comes topped with curved sapphire crystal, and the cases and bracelets feature a “super hard coating” for added durability and scratch resistance. Overall, they’re built to take a beating, but the understated dial design gives them a dressier look that elevates them above your typical tool watch.

On the inside, these Seiko Prospex timepieces are powered by a 6R35 movement, which features a lengthy 70-hour power reserve. And like any real dive watch, they can hold their own under the waves: They’re rated for 200 meters of water resistance. Better yet, with a price point floating around the $1,000 mark, they’re an exceptional bargain, too.

Want to add one to your collection? You’ll have to be patient: All three watches will be available for sale starting July.

[SPB313: $1,100; seikoluxe.com]

[SPB315: $1,100; seikoluxe.com]

[SPB317: $900; seikoluxe.com]

