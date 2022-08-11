Send the Kids Back to School With These New Balance Kids Sneakers

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Back to school is right upon us folks. Some kids are already back to it and the rest are just waiting for the year to start up. Which means that those kids of yours are gonna need some new gear for the new year and the new season. And why not snazz up their school attire with some New Balance Kids Sneakers?

The New Balance Kids Sneakers are a great pickup for those little ones of yours. They come in all sizes, whether you got a little one or a bigger kid, this one will fit just right. Not just because they look pretty damn good, which they do. But because they feel like a dream, and that’s all a kid wants during the school day.

Comfort is key when going to and from class all day, and that means these New Balance Kids Sneakers are ideal. New Balance obviously knows how to make a pair of footwear, and a pair that feels right. And that all starts with the soles of these shoes that will keep the kids feeling like they’re floating on air.

But the comfort is also found in other areas. For one, these are incredibly lightweight. They won’t make the kid feel even more weighed down during the day. Breathable, so they don’t get too sweaty. And very durable, so they can wear them to the gym or just hanging out with their friends after school.

Zappos knows how to carry the best gear around and the New Balance Kids Sneakers are some of the best around. If you’re looking for the kind of shoes that will make back to school so much more comfortable and relaxing for the kid, then these are for them. Pick up a pair now while the getting is good.

Get It: Pick up the New Balance Kids Sneakers ($50) at Zappos

