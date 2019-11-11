Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking for an amazing designer sunglasses sale? If you (or someone you need to buy a Christmas present for, hint hint) dig Italian designer sunglasses, you’ve gotta go to Nordstrom. Right now through November 17 during the Nordstrom Fall Sale, take 40 percent off thousands of designer items sitewide.

Of course, there is the usual vast selection of clothing and apparel by designers with names like Versace, Armani, Salvatore Ferragamo, Vince Camuto, and many more. But what caught our eye was the incredible selection of designer sunglasses on sale.

Naturally, there are plenty of crazy styles. You know, shades we couldn’t imagine wearing outdoors, let alone spending hundreds of our hard-earned bucks on.

But nestled in this vast collection is an amazing supply of killer Aviators. And Aviator-inspired shades. They’re all made by legendary designers. And they’re all part of the Nordstrom Fall Sale. That means through November 17, they’re all 40 percent off!

So many great looks are available at this designer sunglasses sale. From classic wire-rimmed and metal-framed Aviators to plenty of spins on the popular acetate retro 70s look that’s so hip right now, Nordstrom has an eye-popping selection of designer sunglasses on sale.

Remember, Nordstrom always, always has free shipping and free returns. So this is a no-risk holiday gift purchase. But we can’t imagine any guy returning even one of these amazing Aviators.

We chose seven of our favorites below.

