Dior Black Tie 54mm Sunglasses GET IT!

A neo-mod spin on traditrional Aviators, a bold, rectangular acetate frame with an aviator-inspired brow bar make these Italian sunglasses worth a second look. The lenses are tighter than typical Aviators at just 54mm, but the 19mm bridge width and 150mm temple length make them just right for any guy. Featuring 100 percent UV protection.

Get It: Save 40% on Dior Black Tie 54mm Sunglasses ($225; was $375) at Nordstrom

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!