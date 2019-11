Gucci Retro Web 58mm Sunglasses GET IT!

Bold, retro-inspired acetate frames define these Italian-made sunglasses. Built for equal parts style and substance, they feature a 58mm lens width, 14mm bridge width, and 140mm temple length. And they provide 100 percent UV protection.

Get It: Save 40% on Gucci Retro Web 58mm Sunglasses ($243; was $405) at Nordstrom

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!