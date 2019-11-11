Oliver Peoples Clifton 58mm Aviator Sunglasses GET IT!

Slim metallic frames add a modern twist to the classic silhouette of full-coverage Aviators. Also available in a brown/gold colorway, they blend larger 58mm lenses and a fat 15mm bridge width with tight, 140mm temples. And of course, they offer 100 percent UV protection from the sun.

Get It: Save 40% on Oliver Peoples Clifton 58mm Aviator Sunglasses ($267; was $445) at Nordstrom

