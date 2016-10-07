The Shoe All Men Are Craving

Salvatore Ferragamo has just launched their new Tramezza Made-To-Order program, and it’s the real deal. Nothing is more luxurious than having a pair of shoes that fits you, and only you. With Ferragamo’s passion for handsome footwear, made from rich leathers and exotic skins, being the foundation of the company, they made sure they were doing it right before the big reveal.

Salvatore Ferragamo, the man, was making shoes for stars before most of your grandparents were born. Today, his namesake company still represents the highest level of luxury craftsmanship. So with a century-long history steeped in beautifully constructed shoes, Ferragamo just raised their own bar for what to expect.

Offering classic Oxfords, double monks, and monkstrap boots in a selection of leathers, suede and exotic skins like ostrich and crocodile; these shoes are customizable from widths of B Narrow to EEE Extra Wide in sizes 5 to 15. So, just about anyone should be able to find a pair of classic Ferragamo’s to satisfy their custom craving.

Go to Tramezza.Ferragamo.com to order. Shoes start at $1500.