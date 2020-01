Platinum Trunk GET IT!

For those of y’all that want looser-fitting underwear, the trunk won’t do you wrong. You’re gonna feel the comfort and security of a good pair of underwear and the insulation that will make the winter less treacherous. And it’s got cats on it and really, who doesn’t like to support the felines?

Get It: Pick up the Platinum Trunk ($25; was $35) at Saxx Underwear

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!