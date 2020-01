Ultra Boxer Brief GET IT!

You’re gonna want to get underoos that are comfortable to wear. So much so that you almost want them to feel like they aren’t even there. And these boxers deliver top-quality comfort. Perfect to wear during the winter too.

Get It: Pick up the Ultra Boxer Brief ($23; was $32) at Saxx Underwear

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!