Volt Boxer Brief GET IT!

Perk up your underwear aesthetics with this pretty baller pair of briefs. The functionality is as great as all the other Saxx products that will make the winter easier on your body. But what other pair will allow you to add a howling wolf to your look?

Get It: Pick up the Volt Boxer Brief ($23; was $33) at Saxx Underwear

