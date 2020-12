UA Rival Fleece 2.0 Team Pants GET IT!

A good pair of sweats like these will go a long way during the coming winter days. Whether working out or just hanging out, these will offer comfort and protection all day long.

Get It: Pick up the UA Rival Fleece 2.0 Team Pants ($40; was $45) at Under Armour

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!