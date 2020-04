Reigning Champ Varsity Logo T-Shirt GET IT!

You can never go wrong getting a new tee shirt. Especially now that you’re stuck at home. You can wear it while you work and then immediately go for a workout without having to change.

Get It: Pick up the Reigning Champ Varsity Logo T-Shirt ($36; was $60) at Nordstrom

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!