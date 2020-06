Ultra Brief GET IT!

Some guys like to wear a tighter pair of undies, and you can’t get much tighter than a pair of briefs. There isn’t much coverage there, so you will get plenty of breathability. They’re very stretchy so you won’t feel too constricted, so you can rest or workout in comfort.

Get It: Pick up the Ultra Brief ($18; was $26) at Saxx Underwear

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!