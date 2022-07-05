Show Some American Pride This Summer in These Billabong Boardshorts

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We still have a lot of summer in front of us. Lots of warm weather days that will allow you to spend some time outside. Be it by the pool or on the beach, you can take in some rays and enjoy the fresh air. But you need to do so with the Billabong Rex Good Times Layback 17″ Boardshorts in your life.

Zappos is an outlet we talk about all the time and for good reason. The best brands send their best items over to this wonderful spot and we’re not just talking about the best footwear. We got items like the Billabong Rex Good Times Layback 17″ Boardshorts that’ll make your life so much more comfortable.

Comfort is the big name of the game when it comes to these Billabong Rex Good Times Layback 17″ Boardshorts. If you want to enjoy the water this summer, these are for you. Thanks to the polyester design with the drawstring on the waistband, you can be relaxed all day in these bad boys.

Maybe the most obviously striking element of these shorts is that they are quite patriotic. You won’t be hiding your patriotism when you have these on at the beach. You don’t need to wear these only on Independence Day. You can show your pride off all summer long.

There’s no reason to not have these Billabong Rex Good Times Layback 17″ Boardshorts in your life. They are comfortable and stylish as well as being incredibly durable so they can handle your swim time. Pick up a pair now and make those trips to the water all the more comfortable.

