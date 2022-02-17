Show Some American Pride With This IntelliKnit No Limits Hoodie

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to clothing to wear during your exercises, you can’t do much better than Under Armour. The selection is vast and each item is made to last. Not only that, but you’ll look good too. And with the UA IntelliKnit No Limits Hoodie, you’ll have a little patriotic flair to boot.

Even on your computer, you can see that the UA IntelliKnit No Limits Hoodie is a good looking piece of clothing. But in person, this is even better. You can wear it during a workout or just hanging out. And the patriotic design isn’t over the top or garish. You’re not wearing an American flag, but a sweet blue hoodie with USA stitched into the chest.

The UA IntelliKnit No Limits Hoodie gets even better when you throw it on. Because this bad boy is gonna help keep you warm during the cold months we still got ahead of us. It’s made with polyester and wool, so it will help keep the warmth in and the cold out. And despite what you may think, this is very lightweight.

A hoodie as warm as this one seems like it should be a heavyweight item. But Under Armour has pulled off something close to a miracle here. It’s very lightweight and durable, allowing you free range of motion during any workout. With the soft and comfortable materials used to make it, you’ll be relaxed the whole time it’s on.

Like we said, you can’t go wrong with picking up workout gear from Under Armour. The UA IntelliKnit No Limits Hoodie is just proof positive of that. So head on over to Under Armour right now so you can pick up one of these relaxing and very American hoodies while you still can.

