In an up-and-down winter like this, versatile outerwear is a must. It seems we never know from one hour to the next what the weather will be; conditions change on a dime. It’s times like these that a 3-in-1 jacket saves our bacon. Not only does it keep us comfortable no matter the conditions, but it also saves us time and money. With the Patagonia Snowshot 3-in-1 Jacket, we don’t need to own (let alone carry around) more than one coat. Nor do we have to run back to the house or office to change into the proper outerwear. No matter the weather, on the slopes or in the city, with the Snowshot? We’re good.

And that versatility is the key. Plenty of us bundle up to go outside, then sweat our way through our commute. Or strip of our coat before we can squeeze behind the wheel of our car. When we emerge, either we’re freezing until we bundle up again, or the sweat freezes under our clothes. Either way, that’s just asking for a nasty bout of the flu.

The Patagonia Snowshot 3-in-1, normally $399, is just $279 right now at REI. That’s 30 percent off. REI always has the best selection of outdoor gear no matter the season. And right now is the perfect time to grab a winter coat you’ll rely on for years to come.

Quite Possibly the Last Winter Jacket You’ll Ever Need

REI, like a lot of outfitters this time of year, is blowing out its winter merchandise to make room for 2020 gear and apparel. So to get 30 percent off on a highly-rated, best-selling Patagonia 3-in-1 jacket is a deal you won’t want to pass up.

The Patagonia 3-in-1 Snowshot lets you wear a waterproof shell or insulated liner—or both together for really cold weather. It comes in five cool colors with complementary-colored linings. The Snowshot’s down lining—which continues to stay warm even if it does get wet—is reversible for yet another level of customizable versatility. Choose from black/grey, navy/tan, orange/grey, and two beautiful two-tones of reds and blues.

Most sizes from S to XXL are available in most colors. But be advised: supply is running out. So if you want the Snowshot in just the right size and shade for you, get over to REI today. You’ll save $120, and you’ll get yourself the only jacket you’ll need for many years to come.

It’s fantastic for snowboarding or skiing. But the Snowshot is also ideal for urban commuting. And feel free to strip off the layers for a versatile spring or fall jacket. With the contrasting reversible lining adding yet another layer of style and versatility, you’ll never be at a loss for looks.

The lining is made of 70 percent recycled H2No Performance fabric—a 2-layer shell that creates a waterproof but breathable barrier. It’s topped off with a durable water repellent finish to slough off rain and wet snow. The quilted, zip-out reversible liner (also water-repellent) offers lightweight warmth, with compressible (and totally packable!) 60g Thermogreen alt-down insulation.

Both the outer shell and liner are comfortable on their own. Also, the reversible liner is amazing. If you like the puffy jacket look, it’s perfect. If you prefer the slick, contrast-chest-pocket look, you can wear it that way as well. Didn’t we say it was versatile?

The removable, helmet-compatible hood has a laminated visor with 2-way adjustability. Armpit zips quickly release heat from shredding too dang hard. A Tricot mesh lining manages internal moisture and glides smoothly over your layers. The tall collar helps protect your neck and face, even when you aren’t wearing the hood. Low-profile cuffs can be worn over or under gloves, and fleece-lined handwarmer pockets keep your fingers cozy and warm when you’re not on the slopes.

But if you choose to take the Snowshot shredding, check this out: This jacket has an embedded RECCO reflector. That’s a device that enhances radio signals from search-and-rescue RECCO detectors, helping speed up the search for buried avalanche victims. We sincerely hope you will never hope to need this amazing, high-tech, life-saving feature.

Reviewers say the sizing is ideal because it runs slightly bulky, but not quote-unquote big. Any average-sized guy—say, just under 6 feet and just south of 200 lbs—who prefers a slimmer fit should be super-happy with a Medium. If you want or need a bit more room, opt for the Large. Either way, it won’t be so bulky you can’t comfortably slide behind the steering wheel.

With its comfort, versatility, and adaptability, the Patagonia Snowshot 3-in-1 Jacket might be the last winter coat you ever need.

