Show Your Support With This UA Black History Month Hoodie

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

February is jam packed with special events. The Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day take up one whole week. But a big one that can’t be ignored is Black History Month. And if you want to show your support for a very important month like this, why not do in it comfort with the UA Heavyweight Terry Black History Month Hoodie?

When you need some comfy new gear, you can’t go wrong with checking out the selection over at Under Armour. So many great items that can be worn outside the gym. Take the UA Heavyweight Terry Black History Month Hoodie for example. It’s made to be worn anywhere thanks to its sleek and simple design.

There’s not much to be said about the look of the UA Heavyweight Terry Black History Month Hoodie. It’s a good-looking sweater. It’s all black for the most part and it has a hood and a pouch in the middle. There’s a logo in the center of the chest to indicate it’s a celebratory piece of fashion. But otherwise, it’s a simple design you can’t go wrong with throwing on.

Comfort is key when you get this sweater, as it is made from heavyweight french terry (Cotton/Polyester). So it looks really smooth and silky. It feels even softer, with that buttery soft sensation all over. And that design gives it a good level of insulation and mobility, so you can tackle the day without any constraints.

With one quick pickup from Under Armour, you can show your support for the month-long celebration and stay comfortable the whole time you do so. If that sounds good to you, head on over to Under Armour and pick up the UA Heavyweight Terry Black History Month Hoodie right now while supplies last.

Get It: Pick up the UA Heavyweight Terry Black History Month Hoodie ($80) and pay over time with Klarna at Under Armour

