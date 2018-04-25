Some men see their beards as their greatest fashion accessory, while others curse their facial hair every morning for adding 20 minutes to their daily routine. Regardless of where you stand on the beard and all its controversies, a solid trimmer is a necessary investment if you want your face looking as fresh as possible. Matt Southerland of Brooklyn’s Persons of Interest barbershop recommends trimming a beard against the grain until your last stroke of the trimmer (for an even cut), and suggests maintaining a neckline one inch above the Adam’s apple. With Southerland’s advice in mind, we tested 11 high-tech trimmers to determine which are the best for the job.