Snazz up Your Office Attire With The Studio Perf Toe Lace Up Sneaker

There’s never a bad time to get some new clothing in your life. Especially shoes, since they take a pretty good beating when you wear them. Just the constant walking around will put them through it. And if you’re looking for some new shoes to wear to the office, we think the Studio Perf Toe Lace Up Sneaker from Florsheim will do the trick.

For one, you want the Studio Perf Toe Lace Up Sneaker in your life because it is an incredibly good-looking pair of footwear. You got the option of 4 very earthy colorways, which are great to wear to the office. It’s also great to wear in the Fall, as the whole feel of the season is one that is very earthy.

That look is achieved thanks to the high-quality nubuck leather uppers. That leather really gives the Studio Perf Toe Lace Up Sneaker its low-key yet very appealing look. A look that is also functional, as these shoes are very breathable, so you can be comfortable in them all day long.

Comfort is also found with these shoes thanks to the incredibly comfortable soles that they are made with. It’s a good feeling to wear these, as they are made with a Comfortech footbed with OrthoLite high rebound foam. That means your feet won’t feel like they’re taking a beating when you wear them.

We got a pair of these in our lives and we gotta say that we were and continue to be incredibly impressed with them. So if you want to get a new pair of shoes that look great at the office or at the bar with the guys, the Studio Perf Toe Lace Up Sneaker is for you. Florsheim won’t let you down.

