Snow is No Issue When You Wear This UA Alpine Ops Parka

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are not getting away from the cold anytime soon unless we make haste to a tropical locale for a vacation. For the months of chilly nights ahead of us, we need to be dressed properly. Especially when the snow starts to fall. Luckily, the UA Storm Ridge Reaper Alpine Ops Parka from Under Armour exists to help in even the most chilly of conditions.

When it comes to anything that you need to wear in physically imposing situations, Under Armour is one of the best places to shop. Usually, you think of them for athletic gear, but the UA Storm Ridge Reaper Alpine Ops Parka falls under their purview as well. The same care and comfort and durability they put into their gym clothes can be found here.

Being that the UA Storm Ridge Reaper Alpine Ops Parka is, in fact, a parka, that means it is meant to withstand horrible winter conditions. Thanks to the stretch nylon woven shell infused with storm tech to repel water, this is a coat that has quite the build to help keep the cold out and the heat in. Especially in a snowstorm.

Aiding in the whole process of keeping you warm this winter, this coat is also lined with 800-power goose-down insulation. The whole coat is packed to the gills with it. So any cold that manages to crack through that nylon shell is stopped in place with this goose down. And any heat your body pumps out will stay trapped inside.

For a coat that is this strong and durable and insulated, you would pay good money for it. Luckily you don’t have to pay an arm and/or a leg to get the UA Storm Ridge Reaper Alpine Ops Parka. You can head on over to Under Armour right now and get this heavy-duty coat that’ll put the winter winds in its place.

Get It: Pick up the UA Storm Ridge Reaper Alpine Ops Parka ($280) and pay over time with Klarna at Under Armour

