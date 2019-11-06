Spend $100 At Hill City and Save $20 While Supplies Last

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When it rains in the summer, it can be annoying but it isn’t as awful as the ice-cold rain in the fall or the slushed-out snowstorms that winter is going to bring.

Getting the right kind of clothing for the weather is important. Items that can make it easier to go out and not get demolished by the rain. These items tend to be more functional than they are fashionable, though.

But it shouldn’t be an either/or situation. Workout gear should be able to do both. And Hill City is an outlet that is on the same page with this.

Over at Hill City, the goal is to make clothing that can withstand the rigors of everyday living. Clothing that can withstand the elements and not crumble while looking pretty good to boot.

And at Hill City, there is an offer going on right now to make these items more affordable. When you spend over $100 at Hill City and use coupon code WELCOME20, $20 will come off the total. There are some exclusions but for the most part, this deal is sitewide. And when you look at the items in the Hill City store, you will gladly take part in this offer while it lasts.

If you want to grab some new everyday clothing to handle the Fall and Winter seasons, check out some of the great choices at Hill City below.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!