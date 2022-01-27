Spoil Your Feet With The Comfort of These Dearfoams Slippers

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like spending some time indoors when the winter winds are too brutal to deal with. We got a lot of harsh nights ahead of us before the winter turns over to the spring. And you can pass that time indoors with the utmost comfort when you put on the Dearfoams Brendan Moc Toe Clog Slippers.

You can find the Dearfoams Brendan Moc Toe Clog Slippers from Macy’s and that shouldn’t come as a surprise. There’s always a deep bench of options in the Macy’s store and the options are always gonna be winners. And these are not gonna change that perception any time soon.

Once you throw these Dearfoams Brendan Moc Toe Clog Slippers on, you will be in heaven. The cozy terry footbed these are made with will envelop your feet in a heavenly sensation. Comfort and support will keep you nice and relaxed and warm all day long in the winter.

That interior, as well as the microsuede and quilted plaid upper, are a big help in keeping those feet warm. You won’t end up with barking dogs this winter when you throw them on. Shuffle around the house with these like a boss. You won’t even have to spend all that much money to add them to your life.

So if you’re in the market for a new pair of winter-friendly footwear for the house, the Dearfoams Brendan Moc Toe Clog Slippers are for you. Affordable, comfortable, and very warm, these are gonna become fast favorites. Don’t wait and let these pass you by. Pick up a pair right now.

Get It: Pick up the Dearfoams Brendan Moc Toe Clog Slippers ($40) at Macy’s

