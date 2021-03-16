After a long, long winter, get ready to shed those heavy layers and hit reset with vibrant pieces that reenergize your wardrobe. Our spring style preview showcases the freshest looks of the season.

The Men’s Journal Spring Style Preview

Get the look (above): Louis Vuitton Double Breasted Pont Neuf Suit and Black Ice Chelsea Boot (price upon request, $1,130; louisvuitton.com), Dior Silk Twill All Over Silhouettes Print ($1,550; dior.com), Octobre Sidney Belt ($70; octobre-editions.com)

Get the look: Salvatore Ferragamo Cotton Pilot Jacket, Cotton Ribbed V-Neck Vest, and Cotton Tailored Trousers ($1,550, $760, $730; ferragamo.com), Gola Classics Toronto Sneaker ($95; golausa.com)

Get the look: Aknvas Otto Shirt and Valentin Pant ($360, $395; aknvas.com), K-Swiss Men’s Icon Startup Self-Belief Sneaker ($69; kswiss.com), Citizen Satellite Wave GPS Diver ($1,395; citizenwatch.com)

Get the look: Ermenegildo ZegnaXXX Jacket and Shirt ($3,550, $1,090; zegna.com), Polo Ralph Lauren Double Pleated Trouser ($398; ralphlauren.com), Tod’s Black Leather Loafers ($595; tods.com)

Get the look: Berluti Silk Shirt ($1,320; berluti.com), Levi’s Made & Crafted 551 Z Authentic Straight Pant ($168; levi.com), Birkenstock Arizona ($100; birkenstock.com)

Get the hottest watches of spring (clockwise from top left): Zenith Defy Classic Carbon ($19,500; zenith-watches.com), Citizen Satellite Wave GPS Diver ($1,395; citizenwatch.com), Montblanc 1858 Monopusher Chronograph ($5,100; montblanc.com), and OMEGA Constellation Co-Axial Master Chronometer ($8,750; omegawatches.com)

