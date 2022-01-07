Start the New Year in Comfort With the Michael Strahan Loungewear Collection Launch at Men’s Wearhouse

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A New Year calls for a refresh. In these uncertain times staying comfortable is key as we spend more time at home, whether working or the weekend. With his already successful tailoring and athletic line, Michael Strahan is no stranger to the clothing game. His latest foray into menswear consists of a line of comfortable yet versatile loungewear essentials that every guy could in his closet. Exclusive to Men’s Wearhouse, the Michael Strahan loungewear collection is well suited (no pun intended) for those winter days ahead.

