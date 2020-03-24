Stay At Home In Style and Comfort With This Tee From Rhone

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

This is a situation no one has had to deal with in this lifetime. Getting used to this life of staying indoors at all times can be hard. While you are quarantined, you are gonna want to get dressed. But you don’t have to get dressed to the nines. You can dress for comfort. While you are staying home and browsing the web all day, you should head on over to Rhone and pick up the Everyday Pima Element Cotton Tee to add to your pandemic wardrobe.

Rhone makes top of the line clothing for all situations throughout the year. Now that the Spring is here, you are going to want to get some lighter stuff to enjoy your day in comfort. Even if you are stuck inside all day, you want something with a shorter sleeve and lighter materials. And the Everyday Pima Element Cotton Tee is made for warm days in the ways you want this Spring.

The Everyday Pima Element Cotton Tee is made with some great materials. Within this shirt is Pima cotton and polyester. The Pima cotton is softer and more durable than regular cotton. Breathability is at a high level with this shirt. And the polyester gives it that of mobility so you are always comfortable no matter what. You can wear this shirt all the time and never feel out of sorts.

No matter what color you pick, the Everyday Pima Element Cotton Tee is made with high style in mind. Not all tee shirts are made the same and this shirt bears that out. These colors pop. That cotton/polyester blend really deepens the colors to make them really lush and attractive. Colors that are very fitting for any outfit you can wear in the Spring.

The world is in a weird spot right now but you can still pick up some amazing items at Rhone. Items like the Everyday Pima Element Cotton Tee. This is pretty much a perfect piece of clothing for this homebound life most of us are pretty much living. So head on over to Rhone now and pick up a few tees to make yourself as comfortable as possible during this time.

Get It: Pick up the Everyday Pima Element Cotton Tee ($54) at Rhone

