Whether you are going out to hang with friends or going to work, you are going to want some clothing options that will keep you warm. It would be a nice added benefit if it looks good and feels good to wear. This Reimagine Cashmere Sweater at Outerknown is three-for-three in those regards.

Cashmere is one of the best materials around. You aren’t going to want to wear it if you are doing yard work. But it is one of the most comfortable materials out there and it always looks good when knitted into a wearable product. The insulation with cashmere is great too. So the Reimagine Cashmere Sweater is a great pick to wear with any outfit this winter.

There are two color options: navy or grey. Both look stunning, lush, and deep. And those colors are great choices for the winter, as they fit in perfectly with a nice winter get-up.

Being that this sweater is made from cashmere, it is no surprise that it looks good and feels good. But it will also keep you nice and warm when you throw it on top of other items. Making this the top layer of a winter outfit is a great decision. As great a decision as buying this Reimagine Cashmere Sweater from Outerknown, as Outerknown uses recycled cashmere as that is a great way to help keep the environment healthy.

Picking up anything cashmere is not the cheapest purchase one can make. It is one of the finest and least accessible materials in the land. It takes a lot longer to make than regular wool products. But if you purchase it, you won’t be sorry. Top of the line style, comfort, and warmth. You can’t go wrong with this Reimagine Cashmere Sweater this season.

Get It: Pick up the Reimagine Cashmere Sweater ($248) at Outerknown

