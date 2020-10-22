Stay Comfortable This Fall With The New Rhone Everyday Essentials Line

Everyday Essentials Boxer Brief GET IT!

When it comes to boxer briefs, you really want them to be as comfortable as possible. The boys need to be treated with care. And we can tell you that these boxers will absolutely treat your boys with the utmost care. You will have a hard time finding boxer briefs that can give these a run for their money. Hanging out at home with these on or throwing them on under your going out wardrobe is a winning choice.

Get It: Pick up the Everyday Essentials Boxer Brief ($32) at Rhone

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!