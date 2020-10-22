Stay Comfortable This Fall With The New Rhone Everyday Essentials Line

Everyday Essentials Undershirts GET IT!

If you’re working from home, you don’t need to get into anything more elaborate than a tee shirt. An undershirt has become the defacto work uniform during this pandemic. And this new undershirt from Rhone may be the best. It is so soft and fits so comfortably on your body that you will have a hard time taking it off.

Get It: Pick up the Everyday Essentials Undershirts ($38) at Rhone

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!