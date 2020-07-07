Stay Cool With The Wellen Hemp Stripe Tee Shirt From Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Huckberry is a fantastic resource for any guy looking to buy new clothes. Especially now that it is the summer, you can buy some great new clothes that will keep you cool and comfy during these warm weather months. And the Wellen Hemp Stripe Tee Shirt is a great example of that.

The summer is the perfect season to wear tee shirts. You can wear them anytime, but when it’s hot out and you want to stay cool, a tee shirt is the right choice. But not all of them are made equally as the Wellen Hemp Stripe Tee Shirt makes it very clear.

You will feel comfortable immediately when you put on this Tee Shirt. That’s because it is made from 70% organic cotton and 30% hemp. Cotton is always great to wear in the warm weather because it breathes. It sits on your skin so well that it’s like wearing a cloud.

Being made with cotton makes this Tee Shirt fantastic, but the hemp is what makes it great. It adds an even greater sense of breathability to the shirt. And it makes it even softer. But that softness doesn’t make it less durable. Hemp actually makes the shirt more durable, so you’ll have it for a long time.

It doesn’t hurt that the Wellen Hemp Stripe Tee Shirt is a good looking shirt too. The striped designs of these shirts give them a really interesting look, a look that works out really well for any summer outfit you got. And the hemp helps out here too, making those colors pop in a really unique way.

So if you need some new clothes for the summer that will keep you comfortable, then head on over to Huckberry to pick up the Wellen Hemp Stripe Tee Shirt. It’s on sale so you can save a little bit of money while making your summer a much more comfortable season.

