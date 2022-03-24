Stay Cozy in The Spring Breeze With These MerinoTencel Sweatpants

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are finally out of the winter doldrums, but that doesn’t mean the days can’t still carry a little chill in the air. When you’re hanging out in the house, you want to be comfortable and warm. And these MerinoTencel Sweatpants from Unbound Merino will most definitely help you stay comfortable.

These MerinoTencel Sweatpants are something to behold. We managed to get a hold of a pair and we can say from experience that these will deliver a level of comfort that is hard to beat. This Tencel, merino wool, and spandex blend make it feel super soft on the skin for the ultimate comfort.

That material blend also makes it so you can relax in the spring air without feeling too cold. These aren’t too warm, mind you. But they can handle a warm spring day that turns into a cold spring night with ease. You will feel like a million bucks when you put these pants on, no question about it. We did.

While these MerinoTencel Sweatpants will make you feel like a million bucks, they will also make you look like a million bucks. That material blend makes any of the color options pop. And there are plenty of color options, with 3 new options to work with. Those are forest green, stone blue, and heather grey. Any option looks great with your spring wardrobe.

Unbound Merino hasn’t let us down yet and these MerinoTencel Sweatpants with the new colorways continue that trend. These are something special. And we can say from personal experience that we haven’t found many options like this that can measure up. So pick up a pair now and spoil yourself a little. You deserve it.

