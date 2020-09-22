Stay Cozy With The Minnetonka Casey Slippers This Fall

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the Fall finally here, it’s gonna keep getting colder and colder out there. There’s nothing like relaxing in the house on a cool Fall day under a blanket with something hot to drink and fun to watch on the TV. That sort of relaxation isn’t complete without something like the Minnetonka Casey Slippers on.

There’s no need to walk around the house when it’s cold with nothing on your feet to keep you warm. Those floors can get real cold and that just isn’t any fun. Neither is walking around with socks. They just aren’t as comfortable to wear as a pair of Minnetonka Casey Slippers.

What gives the Minnetonka Casey Slippers it’s high level of comfort is the padded insole and the fact that the interior is lined with a warm, luxurious pile lining. That insole helps your foot stay supported and comfortable, while that lining feels soft against your foot as it keeps you nice and warm.

Comfort also comes in the form of the fit of the Minnetonka Casey Slippers. You don’t want them to be too tight, but you don’t want them to be too loose to the point they’re just always falling off. The suede upper of these will mold to your feet so it feels like you are wearing a glove. Nothing too tight here, it’s just right.

When you pick up the Minnetonka Casey Slippers, you can wear them indoors or out. If you wanna go and get the mail real quick or something, you can do that without worrying about slipping. That’s because the rubber outsole offers plenty of traction for you to move around in without any give.

Right now, you should head on over to Zappos to pick up the Minnetonka Casey Slippers. They’re a comfortable pair of loungewear for your feet that also look pretty damn good. Not to mention that they’re on sale for a good price. So pick a pair up now to enjoy the Fall with some unreal comfort.

