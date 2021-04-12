Stay Dry In A Spring Shower With The Portland Rain Jacket

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that the spring is here, we’re officially in rain season. Nobody likes to get caught in a spring shower when they go outside. You won’t have to deal with that irritation if you get The Portland Rain Jacket from Bespoke Post. That way you’ll stay dry during any rainstorm you have to deal with this season.

Bespoke Post is always a great resource for any gear you need to pick up for a life on the go. If you gotta leave the house for any reason, there’s something on Bespoke Post that you can use. For recreation or for a commute or for whatever reason, the items are sure to satisfy. And The Portland Rain Jacket is no different.

Why is this coat so great to have on you during this rainy season? For one, the craft of it is hard to beat. This coat is made with a 100% cotton shell that has been coated with some fantastic water-repellant materials. Add in the 3 layer fabric construction of this coat and you’ll be dry for a good long while.

Even in a serious rainstorm, The Portland Rain Jacket is going to keep you nice and dry. That’s because it’s made with a duckbill hood with an elastic drawstring to close up your coat from the wind and rain. And it’s got a storm flap in the front to hook up for further protection.

Having gotten to try out The Portland Rain Jacket ourselves, we can say this has been a fantastic coat to have. It’s been pretty rainy out here and we’ve been a lot less irritated during those storms. So why not pick up this stylish and highly effective coat now. You can’t go wrong with a raincoat that’ll withstand up to 5,000mm of water pressure.

Get It: Pick up The Portland Rain Jacket ($100) at Bespoke Post

