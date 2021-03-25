Stay Dry This Spring With The Durable Rain Gear From Carhartt

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s finally here guys. We are officially done with winter and can say hello to the warm weather of spring. It may take a little bit of time for the sun to shine as brightly as we’d like. To finally say goodbye to the winter, though, is a godsend. But the coming of the spring means the coming of spring showers. And you don’t want to get caught in the rain if you don’t have on the proper rain gear from Carhartt.

For any man that is not in the know, Carhartt is an unbelievable brand. This is the brand that any working man should be wearing. If you go outside and do hard work, you need the clothes brought forth by Carhartt. Because these items are made to last and are made to be as comfortable as possible. That way when you’re working, you are in the best possible position to do your best work.

Being that the clothing from Carhartt is meant for the working man, the brand understands that sometimes the active man ends up stuck in the rain. Be it because there’s no other choice but to grin and bear the rain, or because the rain sneaks up on you when you’re out. Either way, with spring showers in the air, there is no reason for you to not pick up some brand new rain gear from Carhartt.

Carhartt is been supplying the working man with the clothing he needs since 1889. For over 130 years, this brand has been delivering top-notch clothing for the working man. And every year since the inception of this brand, the clothing has been getting better and better. So it should come as no surprise that a company that has made its bones giving men the protection and comfort they need has items that you can’t afford to pass up.

Now, there isn’t a one size fits all situation here when it comes to the rain gear from Carhartt. As we said above, you can find yourself surprised by the rain or you know you have to head out in it. Not to mention the fact that one appearance of rain is not the same as the next. You might get stuck in a 10-minute drizzle session or you might have to brave a serious rainstorm that lasts for days on end.

With that in mind, you need to have the right gear for the right situation. And that’s why Carhartt has clothing that is perfect for a light rain situation and others for a heavier load. When it comes to figuring out what it is you need for each situation, you need to look at two lines from Carhartt. You need to look and see if the items fall under Rain Defender or Storm Defender.

Items that fall under the Rain Defender description are a line of lightweight gear for situations where you most likely won’t get drenched by the rain. But light rain is still annoying rain. And that’s why this gear is perfect because it won’t bog you down. It’ll protect you and keep you comfortable, keeping your mobility high. With 37.5 Tech, these items will dry real fast for you.

On the other hand, there is the Storm Defender items from Carhartt. These items are made for heavy-duty situations. When the rain is coming down and it’s coming down hard. These items will keep you dry. Whereas Rain Defender can be described as water-resistant, these items are waterproof. There’s even a line of items in here called Shoreline, made to keep fishermen dry and protected during a heavy storm.

Some days, you just have to go outside. Even if the rain is pouring, your responsibilities are a calling. And if that is the case, then now is the perfect time to get some new rain gear from Carhartt. That way your unstoppable when the rain is falling. Below, you will see some of the great options of outerwear that will do some heavy lifting for you. So check them out and make the choices that work best for you. With items this effective at these prices, you won’t regret it.

