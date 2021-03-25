Stay Dry This Spring With The Durable Rain Gear From Carhartt

Storm Defender Hooded Jacket GET IT!

Plenty of coats out there will keep you dry in a heavy storm, but they’ll also make you too warm for comfort. You don’t want to be overheated in a spring shower. This jacket will do some amazing work at keeping you dry from the rain while also allowing your body to breathe. You won’t feel trapped in the heat. Any errands you have to run won’t be too much of a problem when this coat is in your corner.

Get It: Pick up the Storm Defender Hooded Jacket ($100) at Carhartt

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!