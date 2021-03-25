Stay Dry This Spring With The Durable Rain Gear From Carhartt

Storm Defender Jersey-Lined Hooded Anorak GET IT!

When the rain is coming down so hard you can barely stand it, this waterproof piece of outerwear will be like a godsend. This is the kind of clothing made to keep men who work out in the water protected, so it should definitely be good for you. You won’t get drenched when you’re out there running your errands.

Get It: Pick up the Storm Defender Jersey-Lined Hooded Anorak ($160) at Carhartt

