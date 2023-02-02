Stay Dry This Winter With The SOREL Waterproof Boot

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We got a lot of winter weather ahead of us folks. It isn’t gonna change anytime soon. And the worst of those winter weather days are the ones that are wet. Freezing rain or heavy snowfall is the worst. Gets us cold and soggy. No good in our opinion. One way to deal with days like that is to pick up the SOREL Explorer Dual Zip Waterproof Boot from Zappos right now.

The collection of footwear over at Zappos is hard to beat. There’s a reason why it’s one of the best outlets in the world for your footwear needs. Finding the best items from the best brands makes it an amazing resource. When you can find the SOREL Explorer Dual Zip Waterproof Boot at such an affordable price, you can’t go wrong.

When you get the SOREL Explorer Dual Zip Waterproof Boot on your feet, you will see why they are so great for the winter. They fit like a glove, not too tight nor too loose. They breathe but have a good level of insulation to help you move about. And the comfortable soles protect your feet from slipping when you’re walking about.

But the biggest thing that makes these so vital for the winter season is the waterproof design. Waterproof leather helps keep that cold water out and the fleece lining helps keep the feet warm. And it has a zipper on each side of the boot for an easier time taking them off and putting them on. Convenience is key with footwear like these.

So if you are looking to make a new addition to your winter wardrobe, then the SOREL Explorer Dual Zip Waterproof Boot is for you. All you gotta do is head on over to Zappos right now and pick up a pair while the getting is good. You’ll be much happier riding out the winter with these on your feet.

Get It: Pick up the SOREL Explorer Dual Zip Waterproof Boot ($130; was $150) at Zappos

