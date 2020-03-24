Stay Productive with These Perfect Work At Home Pants

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While this pandemic is scary indeed, working from home isn’t a huge deal for most of us. Many of us are already used to it. For those that aren’t, the biggest key to staying productive and focused is to prepare for your workday as you normally would. Getting ready for work physically also gets you ready to work mentally. So take a shower, brush your teeth, and get dressed each morning. If you’re having a difficult time adjusting to the work-from-home life, get a clue. These Rhone Commuter Joggers are the perfect pants for working at home.

Why? First and foremost, they’re super-comfortable. Lightweight and slim-cut, they’re made of a breathable Flexknit polyester blend that moves with you. It’s got 4-way stretch so they never bunch or pinch. While it may have been risky to go to the office in these tapered-fit pants, they’re ideal for working from home.

Best of all, they’re one of the premium performance lifestyle brand’s most popular items. You’ll look great, feel great, and feel energized to get the job done in these work at home pants. Available in five great colors, they’re bound to be one of your wardrobe go-to’s even after all this is over.

It gets better. Through May 1, Rhone is donating 10 percent of its online profits to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization working to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty and emergencies. And boy, this pandemic surely qualifies.

Hold on, Rhone’s not done giving you good reason to buy these perfect work at home pants. In addition to a donation to Direct Relief, Rhone hopes to inspire customers to continue living healthy lives long after this pandemic is over by offering $100 in Rhone Funds on all orders of $200 or more. Those bonus perks can be applied towards your next Rhone purchase.

The Commuter Jogger costs $128. We love the new Khaki colorway. Throw in a shirt or some excellent Rhone training shorts, and you’ll be on your way to staying healthy and fit for years to come. You’ll be giving back to those in need in your community, and you’ll look fantastic. Even if no one is around to see you.

