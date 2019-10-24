Stay Warm After A Workout With This Hoodie From Rhone

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





We are now in the midst of hoodie season. Hoodies are great for all sorts of situations, but especially for insulating the body from the nip of a cold wind.

There are plenty of cheap hoodies out there that are meant to be worn and beat up. But that doesn’t have to be. The Nylon Tactel Hoodie at Rhone is a top of the line hoodie that should last for years, and every guy should it add to his closet.

Rhone carries amazing items made for top of the line comfort. The Nylon Tactel Hoodie fits that bill completely. It is made with a moisture-wicking, thermo-regulating, durable fabric that is perfect for post workout activities. It’s even great during workouts during a particularly cold day.

That fabric also helps to give the Nylon Tactel Hoodie that amazing look. This silver design is sleek and elegant, simple but effective. It will fit with any fall outfit with ease. But it’s the fabric that gives it a little sheen, making it very alluring to the eye.

Rhone makes great items, and that quality comes at a price. But right now, there is a sale going on at Rhone. So this amazing hoodie that usually comes with a hefty price is even more affordable.

Whether you work out or not, a good hoodie goes a long way. The Nylon Tactel Hoodie over at Rhone will become a quick favorite when you get it. It won’t break your budget either. Just take advantage of this sale while it lasts. It ends on October 27. And there is definitely not enough stock to go around. So get at it now while you can.

Get It: Pick up the Nylon Tactel Hoodie ($62; was $148) at Rhone

