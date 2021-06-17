Stay Warm On Those Brisk Summer Nights With The Levi’s Trucker Jacket

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Just because the summer is here, that doesn’t mean it can’t get a little chilly every now and then. When the sun goes down and the wind starts snapping, you’ll be wishing you had a good lightweight coat on to keep you comfortable. And that is where the Levi’s Trucker Jacket comes in to play.

Being that Zappos is one of the best outlets to get items from the best clothing brands around, it should be no surprise that the Levi’s Trucker Jacket is in stock. Because this is a brand that is maybe the best there is at delivering some top-notch denim clothing for you to rock when you leave the house.

Since this coat comes from Levi’s, the look of this is pretty hard to argue with. It’s made with some of the finest denim around. Which means when you throw it on, it will pair quite well with any outfit you got. It really does capture the eye, and that is due to that legendary Levi’s craft.

Another big benefit of the Levi’s Trucker Jacket is how comfortable it is. It fits like a dream, so you won’t feel too constrained in it. The denim is sturdy but not too rigid. And when the heat drops just a tad, it’s got enough insulation to keep you warm but it breathes well enough so you don’t get overheated.

Even better is that right now you can get the Levi’s Trucker Jacket for a big ole discount thanks to this sale going on at Zappos. So if you’re looking to get something to protect yourself from a late-night chill, then you should pick one of these up right now. Don’t let the stock dwindle while you wait.

Get It: Pick up the Levi’s Trucker Jacket ($54; was $90) at Zappos

