Stay Warm On Your Daily Run With This Hoodie From Backcountry

When shopping for new clothes these days, you should pick up stuff that can be worn past the winter. There’s not much longer to go this season, so spending any specifically wintery gear is not the best way to spend your money. And the Hooded Tech Sweatshirt from Backcountry is a hoodie that fits that description.

No matter the season, there are plenty of folks that like to go out running. Taking in the air while they improve their bodies. Right now it’s gonna be cold, which makes the Hooded Tech Sweatshirt a good addition to your wardrobe. But even in the spring/summer heat, you can throw this on so you sweat a little harder while you run.

The Hooded Tech Sweatshirt is made out of a 93/7 polyester/spandex blend. That gives it a comfortably insulated feel. With the polyester, the heat will stay in but the cold will stay out. And it will keep you dry when it’s raining or snowing. Not only that, but there’s a moisture-wicking element to the hoodie, so neither the rain nor your sweat will soak in to make for an uncomfortable experience while wearing it.

So the Hooded Tech Sweatshirt is made to be worn in high-stress situations, but you can also wear it socially. This is a good-looking jacket that would fit right in during a relaxed time out with friends and such. That material blend makes the colors pop out, giving it a rich texture. And it’s so comfortable, thanks to the spandex. It’s stretchy enough that you won’t feel tied down at all when you’re wearing it.

Clothes shopping during this weird spot between seasons can be tough. Do you stick with winter clothes or look ahead and go with spring attire? Well, the Hooded Tech Sweatshirt makes the decision easy because it works well in both. So pick one up now while it is still on sale and enjoy your time out no matter what.

