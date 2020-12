Minnie Travel Ballet Flats GET IT!

For a good pair of footwear that your lady can use for trips out of the house, these ballet flats are out of this world. They look amazing, thanks to that leather design. And they feel great too. Can’t go wrong with this for the holidays.

Get It: Pick up the Minnie Travel Ballet Flats ($228) at Tory Burch

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!