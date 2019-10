BLANKNYC Dream Team Denim Jacket GET IT!

A denim jacket is great for the Fall because it will absolutely not keep anybody warm during the winter. It’s really light and it looks really good, but they are typically not well insulated. This is no different, but chillier than normal Fall nights are handled with a little more ease with that sherpa spread collar helping to keep whoever is wearing it warm.

Get It: Pick up the BLANKNYC Dream Team Denim Jacket ($50; was $128) at Century 21