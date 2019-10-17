D/Struct Faux Fur Trim Hooded Parka GET IT!

Winter is going to be non stop bad weather, just cold all the time. But on those really bad days with snow and ice all around, a heavier jacket than usual for the winter will be needed. A parka like this is tailor made for those days. It’s heavy and insulated. No nightmarish winter day will beat this one down.

Get It: Pick up the D/Struct Hooded Parka ($75; was $150) at Century 21

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers